Pueblo Police: 8 officers on administrative leave after fatal shooting

The Pueblo Police Department has placed eight officers on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E 9th St for a "domestic fight involving weapons" Monday night, when police heard several shots in the area. The situation escalated to where the suspect then fled the area and fired several shots at officers during a foot chase, he was later shot and killed, according to police.

As a result of so many officers not on shift, the department will have to pay additional officers overtime to cover the shifts. Captain Ryder says this won't have a large impact on this coming Saturday's shift, but starting Sunday those positions will have to be filled.

"It's a huge impact for us. We will end up having to fill those positions with overtime. We'll have to call people out. We'll have to hold people over. We'll have to do everything we can to fill in those overtime positions," Ryder said.

It is routine to place officers on administrative leave during the investigation of an officer-involved shooting.

"Currently, we have eight officers on administrative leave. The extent of their involvement in the incident is being investigated by the Critical Incident Team," said Captain Kenny Ryder of Pueblo PD.

A local resident told News 5 her concern is how the police department will handle any more problems like sudden shootings or accidents knowing that many police are on leave. "It takes a lot to take care of, you know, Pueblo, and we need our police officers to do that," said Roxana Wells, who lives down the street from where the shooting happened.

Captain Ryder assures residents, "There is no cause for concern. We will have officers on the street, and they will be safe."

"In this case, like in something like this where it's not necessarily expected, and 8 officers being out at one time, that is a big hit to us. But, we'll cope with it."

The police department does budget for overtime every year, and Ryder said this won't be a considered a huge expense. He also said that all police vehicles involved in the pursuit are back in service.

RELATED:

Man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting identified

One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo