School choice week celebrated with rally in Colorado Springs

While the issue of school choice is heavily debated among education circles, it's celebrated this week at over 32,000 spots around the country, including in Colorado Springs.

"One size doesn't fit all and that's the power of choice is that parents then have the opportunity to decide what school setting or what school option is going to work best for their children," said Deborah Hendrix, Executive Director of Parents Challenge, a group promoting school choice.

A rally in Downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday featured students, parents and educators from public, private, charter, virtual and home schools.

All who believe that it's in the students best interest to be able to choose a school that best fits their personality and educational needs.

"At first I went to the district I belong to, but I didn't really fit in and I found CSEC and now everyone makes me feel like I'm at home and I feel like my voice is heard," said Darci Spencer, a student at Colorado Springs Early College. "No matter what school you go to, you can belong and you can find your place, it doesn't matter what country or ethnicity you are, you're really welcome at any school, you've just got to find it."

Parents like Ralina Ankrum are glad Colorado gives opportunities to choose an educational avenue for children, which is why she chooses to home school her children.

"There is freedom in home school, I won't lie and say that it's not a lot of work, it is a lot of work, but I think it really gives you the opportunity to tailor education to what each child needs and not just their academics, but what are their personal needs," said Ankrum. "In this country we have the freedom to choose and we do not have to be stuck with the constraints of our school district, within just some of our own personal constraints there are options and there's help."

School choice week nationally lasts all week.