Wednesday Evening Weather; Temps ramp up...again!

Here we go again! It seems, every midweek, temperatures starting heading up, to near record highs by Thursday or Friday. It won't get quite that warm this time, but after highs of 52F (Springs) and 62F (Pueblo) on Wednesday, we expect Thursday to head into the 60s, all areas. In fact, temperatures and fire danger are about all the weather we have to talk about, because no precipitation is in the forecast, at least until next Wednesday!

For The Springs...a high overcast this night, but light wind and cool temps, lows near 25F. Thursday, mostly sunny, breezy at times, and warm. High in low 60s. Friday, mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler, highs 20 degrees cooler. High Fire Danger Thursday.

For Pueblo...mostly clear, cool, low near 20F. Mostly sunny, breezy Thursday, high near 65F. Partly sunny Friday, but much cooler, near 47F.

For the Plains...mostly clear and cool, near 20F. Mostly sunny & breezy Thursday, near 65F. Mostly cloudy Friday, near 45F.

For Woodland Park...high overcast tonight, low near 20. Partly sunny Thursday, breezy but mild. High near 55. Mostly cloudy Friday, colder, near 40F.