Wednesday Evening Weather; Temps ramp up...again!

Here we go again! It seems, every midweek, temperatures starting heading up, to near record highs by Thursday or Friday. It won't get quite that warm this time, but after highs of 52F (Springs) and 62F (Pueblo) on Wednesday, we expect Thursday to head into the 60s, all areas. In fact, temperatures and fire danger are about all the weather we have to talk about, because no precipitation is in the forecast, at least until next Wednesday!
For The Springs...a high overcast this night, but light wind and cool temps, lows near 25F. Thursday, mostly sunny, breezy at times, and warm. High in low 60s. Friday, mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler, highs 20 degrees cooler. High Fire Danger Thursday.
For Pueblo...mostly clear, cool, low near 20F. Mostly sunny, breezy Thursday, high near 65F. Partly sunny Friday, but much cooler, near 47F.
For the Plains...mostly clear and cool, near 20F. Mostly sunny & breezy Thursday, near 65F. Mostly cloudy Friday, near 45F.
For Woodland Park...high overcast tonight, low near 20. Partly sunny Thursday, breezy but mild. High near 55. Mostly cloudy Friday, colder, near 40F.
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
