Mueller Investigation Gains Focus

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
(NBC News) -

Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn spoke to the FBI without a lawyer one day after he was sworn in, then concealed that from the White House. 

Sources say since that time special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators have spoken to President Trump's entire national security and intelligence team, including CIA Director Mike Pompeo, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, fired after warning the White House about the Flynn interview, former FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"It clearly suggests that Bob Mueller's team is climbing up the totem pole," says former CIA analyst Ned Price.

President Trump says he's not worried about what his attorney general may have said.

The president has pledged to cooperate fully with investigators, but two people familiar with discussions say there's no agreement at this point to interview Mr. Trump. 

Special counsel Robert Mueller is said to be looking into possible obstruction of justice, along with collusion with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

  Airfares at Colorado Springs Airport fall to 20-year low

    Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.

  Colorado community colleges to offer 4-year nursing degree

    The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce.  According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees. 

  Bill could allow dental hygienist to perform silver diamine flouride

    A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature.  It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.  

