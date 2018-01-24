Gov. Hickenlooper releases plan for electric vehicle network in Colorado

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced a plan Wednesday that he said would allow owners of electric vehicles to travel anywhere in the state.
Hickenlooper announced an several action items to an executive order he issued in July 2017, which was titled "Supporting Colorado’s Clean Energy Transition.”
The plan announced Wednesday details five key actions for the state's support of electric vehicles:
Gov. Hickenlooper said the plan will help Colorado build a network to charge the 1 million electric vehicles projected to drive on Colorado roads by 2030.
“The Colorado EV Plan serves as a roadmap to build out a fast-charging network, giving Coloradans the ability to travel anywhere in the state in an EV,” said Governor John Hickenlooper. “The plan includes a set of goals and strategies that ensure Colorado continues leading in adoption of EVs and leverages the economic development and tourism benefits.”
Last October, governors of eight western states signed a memorandum of understanding to create a framework to build a charging network along I-70, I-25 and I-76, among others.
The state said the plan will be updated every year in response to changes in the electric vehicle market.
