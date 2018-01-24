Quantcast

Otero County grass fire now 100 percent contained

OTERO COUNTY -


A fire that burned 1,000 acres in Otero County north of Swink Wednesday afternoon is now 100 percent contained.

No structures burned and La Junta Fire Chief Aaron W. Eveatt said no one was hurt in the blaze.

Chief Eveatt said the land that was burned was leased out to a cattle company. 

Authorities said no homes are threatened as of 1:45 p.m,  and no evacuations have been ordered.

The fire grew quickly, going from 10 acres to at least 500 acres in less than an hour.

Deputies said multiple agencies are now responding to assist in the firefighting effort. 

