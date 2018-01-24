Otero County grass fire now 100 percent contained



A fire that burned 1,000 acres in Otero County north of Swink Wednesday afternoon is now 100 percent contained.

No structures burned and La Junta Fire Chief Aaron W. Eveatt said no one was hurt in the blaze.

Fire crews are on mop up duty for the fire near Holbrook Creek in Otero County. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/T52aNDWurG — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) January 24, 2018

Chief Eveatt said the land that was burned was leased out to a cattle company.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office is responding to a now 1,000 acre grass fire burning north of Swink Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said no homes are threatened as of 1:45 p.m, and no evacuations have been ordered.

Large prairie fire burning near Holbrook Reservoir north of Swink. Exploded to hundreds of acres in less than an hour. https://t.co/WIXY7Kb88s — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) January 24, 2018

The fire grew quickly, going from 10 acres to at least 500 acres in less than an hour.

Deputies said multiple agencies are now responding to assist in the firefighting effort.