Otero County grass fire now 100 percent contained

A fire that burned 1,000 acres in Otero County north of Swink Wednesday afternoon is now 100 percent contained.
No structures burned and La Junta Fire Chief Aaron W. Eveatt said no one was hurt in the blaze.
Fire crews are on mop up duty for the fire near Holbrook Creek in Otero County. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/T52aNDWurG— Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) January 24, 2018
Chief Eveatt said the land that was burned was leased out to a cattle company.
The Otero County Sheriff's Office is responding to a now 1,000 acre grass fire burning north of Swink Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said no homes are threatened as of 1:45 p.m, and no evacuations have been ordered.
Large prairie fire burning near Holbrook Reservoir north of Swink. Exploded to hundreds of acres in less than an hour. https://t.co/WIXY7Kb88s— Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) January 24, 2018
The fire grew quickly, going from 10 acres to at least 500 acres in less than an hour.
Deputies said multiple agencies are now responding to assist in the firefighting effort.
Fire map. Otero rd 25. pic.twitter.com/HNaAVQYfu9— Aaron W Eveatt (@LJFDCHIEF) January 24, 2018
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.