Large grass fire in Otero County now 80 percent contained

Large grass fire in Otero County now 80 percent contained

OTERO COUNTY -

UPDATE: La Junta Fire Chief Aaron Aaron W Eveatt confirmed to News 5 a large grass fire burning north of Swink in Otero County is 80 percent contained. 

Firefighters said the estimated size of the fire is still 1,000 acres. 

Chief Eveatt said no structures or homes are in danger and no one was hurt. Eveatt said the land that was burned was leased out to a cattle company. 

The Otero County Sheriff's Office is responding to a now 1,000 acre grass fire burning north of Swink Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said no homes are threatened as of 1:45 p.m,  and no evacuations have been ordered.

The fire grew quickly, going from 10 acres to at least 500 acres in less than an hour.

Deputies said multiple agencies are now responding to assist in the firefighting effort. 

