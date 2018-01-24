Major US tobacco companies required to tell truth about smoking effects

Some of the biggest tobacco companies in the US are being required to tell the truth about the health effects of smoking.

According to a release, starting in November 17, major US tobacco companies are required to run ads in newspapers and on national television telling the truth about the serious health effects of smoking and secondhand smoke.

In 2006 a federal court ordered tobacco companies to make "corrective statements," explaining the health effects associated with smoking after finding companies guilty of breaking civil racketeering laws, lying to the public about the dangers of smoking, and how ads were marketed towards children.

The federal judge who issued the verdict said tobacco companies, “have marketed and sold their lethal products with zeal, with deception, with a single-minded focus on their financial success, and without regard for the human tragedy or social costs that success exacted.”

El Paso County Public Health advocates welcome this initiative, as they recognize the devastating toll of tobacco use, and the need for continued action to protect the community.

“Despite progress in reducing smoking, tobacco use is still the leading preventable cause of death in the United States,” said Dacia Hudson, Program Manager of the El Paso County Tobacco Education and Prevention Partnership. “4,400 Colorado kids under 18 become new tobacco users every year putting their health and future at risk.”

According to a release, the corrective statement ads are running in print and online in about 50 US newspapers, and will be running during prime time on major TV networks for one year.

To see the full corrective statements, click here, and for details on where the anti-tobacco ads will run, click here.