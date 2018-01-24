Quantcast

More women choosing to fight at the frontlines in battle

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Army leaders are integrating female officers into brigades at three more military bases around the country, as more women choose to move into frontline combat jobs.
  

The decision comes a year after the first women began enlisting in infantry and armor units. It will send female officers to Fort Carson in Colorado, Fort Campbell in Kentucky, and Fort Bliss in Texas. The increase - from two bases now to five - means there will be women in infantry and armor units at 45 percent of the Army installations that have combat brigades. Currently they are only at Fort Hood in Texas and Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
  
The expansion has been in the works for months, as Army commanders tracked how many females chose infantry and armor jobs.
  

