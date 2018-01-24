Drone alert in Manitou

The City of Manitou Springs has released an alert regarding a drone that may be seen over parts of the city on Thursday and Friday.
The city said the drone will be from a contractor who is doing surveys to locate utilities and gather information for an upcoming project to either replace water mains or improve drainage.
The streets to be surveyed are Ute Trail, East Fountain Place, South Path, and Manitou Place.
Drone alert for Tomorrow 1-25 or Friday 1-26:— Manitou Springs (@manitouGOV) January 24, 2018
A contractor will be flying a survey drone along four streets... https://t.co/jyrRX7hKya
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
