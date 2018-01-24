5 Around Town: February 3rd and 4th

Ready or not, it’s February and there are plenty of shows going on this weekend.
Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil is coming to town. Crystal, their first experience on ice will feature ice skaters and acrobats performing tricks in an amazing new show. Performances will begin on Wednesday and go through Sunday. There will be one performance each weeknight and two performances on Saturday and Sunday at the Broadmoor World Arena. Tickets start at $38 for adults. Buy tickets and find more information here.
Disney Live!
There’s also a show just for kids in town this weekend. Disney Live! Will bring Mickey & Minnie’s Doorway To Magic show to the Pikes Peak Center. They’ll be joined by Cinderella, the Toy Story gang, Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder, even Aladdin’s Genie will stop by! Performances will be at 1 pm Saturday and Sunday with an additional 5 pm show on Saturday. Tickets will rage from $20 to $60. Buy tickets and find more information here.
The Dinosaur Show
Millibo Art Theatre will host performances of The Dinosaur show both Saturday and Sunday. The show will feature paleontologist Dr. Dino Sawyer from Mesner Puppet Theater using puppets to bring prehistoric tales to life. The kids can explore the Age of the Dinosaurs Saturday at 11 am or 2 pm or Sunday at 1 pm or 3 pm. Tickets will be $12. Find more information here.
Pump And Dump
If you’re a mom looking for a night out with mom friends and a few laughs, check out The Pump and Dump show in Pueblo this Saturday. Two comedians will be will bring the laughs with their “parentally incorrect” show at Pueblo Memorial Hall. The show starts at 8 pm and tickets will start at $29. Buy tickets and find more information here.
Find more local events here.
