New report calls for lowering blood alcohol concentration levels for drivers

The debate over lowering the Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) for drivers is making it's way back in to the spotlight once again.

The National Transportation Safety Board is suggesting that the level be dropped from 0.08 to 0.05. It's a move that was signed into law in the state of Utah and takes effect on December 30th, of this year.

How could that affect you? Most women would need to draw the line at two drinks, and men at two or three if states follow a blueprint by a prestigious scientific panel for eliminating the “entirely preventable” 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths in the United States each year.

The U.S. government-commissioned a report by the panel of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. The panel made numerous recommendations, including significantly lowering drunken driving thresholds.

The amount of alcohol required to reach 0.05 would depend on several factors, including the person’s size and whether the person has recently eaten. The report cites studies indicating most women over 120 pounds would reach 0.05 after two drinks. Men weighing up to about 160 pounds would likely reach the lower threshold at two, and those over 180 pounds at three.

In the panel's 489-page report, they also recommended states significantly increase alcohol taxes and make alcohol less conveniently available, including reducing the hours and days alcohol is sold in stores, bars and restaurants. They also say research suggests a doubling of alcohol taxes could lead to an 11 percent reduction in traffic crash deaths.

All of the proposals are likely to draw fierce opposition from the alcohol and restaurant industries.