Police arrest 19-year old for motor vehicle theft

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police from the Sand Creek Division found a "suspicious vehicle" in the parking lot of 500 N Academy Blvd Tuesday night.

Officers said upon arrival they found a car that had been reported stolen on Jan 15. Officers contacted the stolen car, and then detained the occupants in the car.

Police charged 19-year old Ryan Carvey with Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance after further investigation. 

  Airfares at Colorado Springs Airport fall to 20-year low

    Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.

  Colorado community colleges to offer 4-year nursing degree

    The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce.  According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees. 

  Bill could allow dental hygienist to perform silver diamine flouride

    A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature.  It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.  

