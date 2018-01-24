Police arrest 19-year old for motor vehicle theft

Colorado Springs Police from the Sand Creek Division found a "suspicious vehicle" in the parking lot of 500 N Academy Blvd Tuesday night.

Officers said upon arrival they found a car that had been reported stolen on Jan 15. Officers contacted the stolen car, and then detained the occupants in the car.

Police charged 19-year old Ryan Carvey with Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance after further investigation.