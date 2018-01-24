US Forest Service continues prescribed burns

The US Forest Service (USFS) is continuing prescribed burns today on the South Park District in the vicinity of Beaver Valley, off County Road 100.
This is about eight miles southwest of Lake George.
The USFS said smoke will be visible around Forest Road 339 and from Highway 67.
With fresh snow on the ground, they said there will also be burns in the Mt. Herman area. Smoke may be visible until late this afternoon by the Monument Fire Center.
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.