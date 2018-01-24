US Forest Service continues prescribed burns

The US Forest Service (USFS) is continuing prescribed burns today on the South Park District in the vicinity of Beaver Valley, off County Road 100.

This is about eight miles southwest of Lake George.

The USFS said smoke will be visible around Forest Road 339 and from Highway 67.

With fresh snow on the ground, they said there will also be burns in the Mt. Herman area. Smoke may be visible until late this afternoon by the Monument Fire Center.