US blacklists North Korea business interests in China, Russia

The Trump administration has imposed a slew of sanctions on North Korean financial and business networks in China and Russia in the latest effort to cut off revenues for its nuclear and missile development.
The Treasury Department also blacklisted five North Korean shipping companies and six vessels.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the U.S. is systematically targeting individuals and entities that finance Kim Jong Un's government and its weapons programs, and help it evade sanctions.
Among those targeted on Wednesday were 10 representatives in China and Russia of the Korea Ryonbong General Corporation, which supports the North's defense industry and already is under U.S. and U.N. sanctions.
Americans are barred from dealing with them. Washington also wants them expelled from countries where they reside
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
