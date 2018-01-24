Infant struck by bullet at Springs apartment complex

Around 10:30 Tuesday night, Colorado Springs Police responded to a report of a shot fired in the 1100 block of Bell Tower Heights.
According to police, a one-year-old child was struck in the legs by an errant bullet. The child was taken to a local hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said their investigation determined the single round was fired from an adjoining apartment. The residents of the adjoining apartment were detained during the investigation.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene, and according to Springs Police, their investigation resulted in 26-year-old Jair Isaza being charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.