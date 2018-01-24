Quantcast

Infant struck by bullet at Springs apartment complex

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Around 10:30 Tuesday night, Colorado Springs Police responded to a report of a shot fired in the 1100 block of Bell Tower Heights. 

According to police, a one-year-old child was struck in the legs by an errant bullet. The child was taken to a local hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation determined the single round was fired from an adjoining apartment. The residents of the adjoining apartment were detained during the investigation.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene, and according to Springs Police, their investigation resulted in 26-year-old Jair Isaza being charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. 

Can't find something?