Jury selected for former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa trial

Written By Nia Bender
Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa. (KOAA) Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa. (KOAA)
COLORADO SPRINGS -

UPDATE: The jury has been seated, the panel includes eight women and six men, including two alternates.

Opening statements in the trial are expected at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

Jury selection continues today for former Sheriff Terry Maketa. Jurors are being whittled down from an original pool of 90 people.

In his first trial last summer, the jury was deadlocked on charges of extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, and official misconduct.

Maketa was acquitted of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit witness tampering, and first degree official misconduct.

The selection process kicked off Tuesday.

