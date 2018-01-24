Lane closures tonight in northeast Colorado Springs

Traffic alert tonight for Colorado Springs.
Tonight, there will be lane closures in northeast Colorado Springs at Woodmen and Lexington. Crews will be working to install new traffic signals at the intersection.
The signal work and closure will be happening from 7 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. tomorrow morning.
CDOT said that drivers can expect up to 15 minute delays at the intersection.
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.