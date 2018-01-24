Quantcast

Lane closures tonight in northeast Colorado Springs

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Traffic alert tonight for Colorado Springs.

Tonight, there will be lane closures in northeast Colorado Springs at Woodmen and Lexington. Crews will be working to install new traffic signals at the intersection.

The signal work and closure will be happening from 7 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. tomorrow morning.

CDOT said that drivers can expect up to 15 minute delays at the intersection.

    Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.

    The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce.  According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees. 

    Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.

