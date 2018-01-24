School Choice supporters to rally at City Hall

Hundreds of parents and students are rallying on the steps of City Hall Wednesday morning to remind the community that they have options when it comes to choosing a school.

Speakers at the rally will represent every type of school, from traditional public schools, to public charter schools, public magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and home schools.

The event is scheduled to coincide with National School Choice Week, which is held every year in January.

The event will be held at 9:30 Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, at the City Hall Plaza.