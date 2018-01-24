School Choice supporters to rally at City Hall

Hundreds of parents and students are rallying on the steps of City Hall Wednesday morning to remind the community that they have options when it comes to choosing a school.
Speakers at the rally will represent every type of school, from traditional public schools, to public charter schools, public magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and home schools.
The event is scheduled to coincide with National School Choice Week, which is held every year in January.
The event will be held at 9:30 Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, at the City Hall Plaza.
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
