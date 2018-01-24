Quantcast

School Choice supporters to rally at City Hall

Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Hundreds of parents and students are rallying on the steps of City Hall Wednesday morning to remind the community that they have options when it comes to choosing a school.

Speakers at the rally will represent every type of school, from traditional public schools, to public charter schools, public magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and home schools. 

The event is scheduled to coincide with National School Choice Week, which is held every year in January.

The event will be held at 9:30 Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, at the City Hall Plaza.

  Airfares at Colorado Springs Airport fall to 20-year low

    Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.

  Colorado community colleges to offer 4-year nursing degree

    The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce.  According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees. 

  Bill could allow dental hygienist to perform silver diamine flouride

    A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature.  It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.  

