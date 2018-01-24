Bed Bath & Beyond comforters recalled due to mold

Bed comforters are being recalled due to a risk of mold.

Bed Bath & Beyond is issuing the recall on 175,000 "Hudson by UGG" comforters sold in-stores and online nationwide.

Mold can be present inside the comforters, posing a risk of respiratory infection,according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Photo courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recalled comforters were sold in four colors (garnet, navy, gray, oatmeal) and in three sizes (twin, full/queen, king) between August 2017 and October 2017 for $70 to $110.

Although no injuries have been reported, consumers should stop using the comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.

You can learn more about this recall at CPSC.gov.