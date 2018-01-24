First Alert 5 Forecast: Start Of A Nice But Short Warm Up

If you've been missing that warmer air don't worry, you're going to like today and LOVE tomorrow! A building ridge in our jet stream combined with plenty of sunshine and down sloping will will all collide together and help to push our temperatures well above average for the next couple of days.

Highs under some cloud cover that will bump out over the front range will climb above average and stay very mild into the afternoon. Temps will reach 52 degrees in Colorado Springs and closer to 57 in Pueblo. Overnight tonight we will get cool, but not nearly as chilly as the past few mornings with Colorado Springs falling down to 25 degrees as the low and Pueblo 18.

The big day for warmth will be Thursday, and you're all going to love it! We'll see a bit of a westerly, southwest breeze through the afternoon but that will only help us reach our big warm up. Highs in the Springs will warm up to 60 degrees on Thursday and 65 in Pueblo! Be sure and enjoy that weather because a strong cold front will knock us down quite a bit for Friday and last into Saturday.