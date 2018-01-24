Toys R Us plans to close up to 182 stores

Toys R Us late Tuesday filed court documents detailing how they're closing 182-stores nationwide as part of the bankruptcy reorganization plans.

Some closings may be avoided if they can negotiate more favorable lease terms.

Going-out-of-business sales are scheduled to begin in February and be completed in April. Toys R Us will shrink its store fleet by about 20%, or some 6.9 million square feet, if all of the stores targeted end up closing.

In addition to closing stores, the company intends to convert a number of locations into combined Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores. At this point, only one store in Aurora is slated to close here in Colorado.