Send offs for Olympic team begin at Springs Airport

The countdown to the Olympics continues today, and that means the send offs are just starting.

12 United States Olympic Committee staff took off for South Korea from the Colorado Springs Airport this morning. Representatives of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs airport were there to wish them safe travels!

The committee members took off at 6 a.m. this morning on a United Airlines flight from the Springs to Denver, to San Francisco, and finally to Seoul, South Korea.

The "team behind the team" will be in PyeongChang preparing everything necessary for the Olympic athletes in the coming weeks.

KOAA is your home for the Winter Olympics, and you won't want to miss any of the action in the upcoming weeks as we highlight the athletes, trainers,and staff, leading up to the Feb. 9 start in PyeongChang.