Send offs for Olympic team begin at Springs Airport

The countdown to the Olympics continues today, and that means the send offs are just starting.
12 United States Olympic Committee staff took off for South Korea from the Colorado Springs Airport this morning. Representatives of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs airport were there to wish them safe travels!
The committee members took off at 6 a.m. this morning on a United Airlines flight from the Springs to Denver, to San Francisco, and finally to Seoul, South Korea.
The "team behind the team" will be in PyeongChang preparing everything necessary for the Olympic athletes in the coming weeks.
KOAA is your home for the Winter Olympics, and you won't want to miss any of the action in the upcoming weeks as we highlight the athletes, trainers,and staff, leading up to the Feb. 9 start in PyeongChang.
It's time for take off! Send offs start today for USOC Staff. Tune in to News 5 Today as they get ready to start their #Olympic journey. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/3dYW9RssuF— Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) January 24, 2018
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
