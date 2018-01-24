Athletes excited for end of shutdown, but fear another stoppage

The fields of friendly strife will be filled once again.

After the government shutdown ended Monday, Air Force Athletics got back to business with the winter season.

But they're scratching their heads over the whole thing.

"Really?," said basketball coach Dave Pilipovich. "Really... we aren't playing?"

Clune and Cadet Ice Arena sat empty this weekend as all intercollegiate sports were cancelled and every team waited anxiously to learn their fate.

"If everyone is here, why can't we just suit and play?" was senior guard Jacob Van's response. "Definitely didn't think not playing was going to be an option."

"I knew there was going to be a shutdown but I didn't think sports would be affected like that," senior Trevor Lyons said. "That stuff is out of our control."

"Obviously sometimes there isn't a lot of logic that happens but there aren't a lot of government employees that are involved in putting on a hockey game here - even the zamboni guys they are contracted out with a company that they work for!" said hockey head coach Frank Serratore. "Some of our ticket staff, our AFAC employees - the referees sure aren't government employees - so you're going, why couldn't this game go off?!"