Athletes excited for end of shutdown, but fear another stoppage

Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school.
A man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night has been identified. Police said officers were dispatched to a call in the 2600 block of E. 9th St. for a "domestic fight involving weapons."
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
Colorado State Patrol said five people were taken to the hospital after a crash at Rush Road and Trogilo Road near Rush Tuesday night.
