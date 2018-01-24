Red Cross trains volunteers how to prepare in active shooter situations

On the heels of yet another mass shooting at a school in Kentucky, Red Cross volunteers closer to home were training for this type of scenario.

Local volunteers are getting a look at how to react in these chaotic situations.

The woman now heading up the first of its kind Red Cross training in Colorado Springs is no stranger to terrifying scenarios.

She was there for the New Life Church shooting 10 years ago that took two innocent lives and she's bringing her experience to the table to now help others.

"I mean when you're at church, you don't think anything's going to happen," Dana Goldsmith, a trainer for the American Red Cross said.

She was with her two young kids when a gunman opened fire in the parking lot of New Life Church just as Sunday service was letting out.

"So you kind of think, well what am I going to do?" she said. "I didn't know where he was, I didn't know if he was nearby, I didn't know if he was across the campus, I had no idea. All I could think, was grab my babies, get out of here."

The traumatic experience is one reason why she wants to help others learn how to react in these situations.

"It's something that we don't really want to talk about but we have to," she said.

Churches, movie theaters, music festivals and schools are all targets and that's why the Red Cross wants to help people prepare, just in case.

"People feel like they never know, this could happen at any time and that leads to a feeling of fear and paralysis, and what we're trying to say is, there's actually things you can do so make a decision to act today, there are a lot of things you can do," Julianna Lochte, a representative for the American Red Cross said.

Red Cross trainers teaching the "run, hide, fight" tactic and also tools for the aftermath, from how to stop bleeding to hands only CPR.

"We really encourage people in the community to come and learn and find out what you can do to not be left behind in fear, you can stand up and you can act," Lochte said.

Volunteers believe it's a culture shift for the Red Cross with this new training, as they say, the next mass shooting is not a matter of if, but when.

"It sure seems to be the new norm and I think it's something that everyone needs to take part of these preparation classes because you never know when and where it can occur," Ferdale Huey, a Red Cross volunteer said.

A group of about 30 Red Cross volunteers went through the new training on Tuesday. The organization plans to open the course to the public across the Pikes Peak region sometime in the spring.