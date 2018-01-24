Quantcast

Arielle Gold, Chase Josey earn final US halfpipe spots - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Arielle Gold, Chase Josey earn final US halfpipe spots

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -

Arielle Gold was named to the U.S. Olympic halfpipe team and will get a chance to compete at the Pyeongchang Games four years after separating her shoulder during a training run in Sochi and never reaching the starting gate.
  
Chase Josey picked up the final spot on the men's halfpipe team, thanks to his victory last weekend at the final qualifying event.
  
Shaun White, Ben Ferguson and Jake Pates had already clinched spots on the team, along with Chloe Kim and Kelly Clark.
  
Others on the snowboarding team include gold-medalist Jamie Anderson (slopestyle) and Hailey Langland, the 17-year-old who won last year's X Games Big Air contest by becoming the first woman to land a Cab double cork 1080 in competition.
  
Lindsey Jacobellis, the 2006 silver medalist, made her fourth snowboardcross team.
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-23 05:30:16 GMT

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

  • Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska

    Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:08 AM EST2018-01-23 14:08:25 GMT

    A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.  

    A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.  

  • Man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    Man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-01-23 22:03:22 GMT

    A man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night has been identified.  Police said officers were dispatched to a call in the 2600 block of E. 9th St. for a "domestic fight involving weapons." 

    A man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night has been identified.  Police said officers were dispatched to a call in the 2600 block of E. 9th St. for a "domestic fight involving weapons." 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?