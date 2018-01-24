Quantcast

Canadiens win 4-2, stop Avalanche streak at 10 games

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
MONTREAL (AP) -

Jonathan Drouin had a goal and two assists, and the Montreal Canadiens ended Colorado's 10-game winning streak Tuesday night with a 4-2 victory over the Avalanche.
  
Nicolas Deslauriers, Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens. Carey Price made 20 saves for his 14th win of the season.
  
Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored late in the third period for the Avalanche, who lost for the first time in 2018. Colorado's previous defeat came against Arizona on Dec. 27.
  
Jonathan Bernier stopped 36 shots but dropped to 0-7-2 in Montreal. The former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie is 1-10-3 vs. the Canadiens.
  
Montreal outshot Colorado 40-22 and won for only the second time in six games.
  
The Avalanche were coming off a 4-2 win Monday night in Toronto and their legs looked heavy to start the game. Colorado fired just five shots on Price in the first, none too dangerous.
  
After a scoreless opening period, Deslauriers put the Canadiens in front at 5:42 of the second. Drouin's shot was blocked by Mark Barberio, but Deslauriers got his stick on the loose puck in the slot and beat Bernier through his legs for his career-best seventh of the season.
  
The goal put the Avalanche behind for only the second time in 11 games. It also was the first time they conceded the first goal in a game since their last defeat.
  
Galchenyuk increased Montreal's lead with a power-play goal at 7:58 of the second. After sustained puck possession by the Canadiens, Drouin connected with Galchenyuk, who fired a one-timer past Bernier.
  
Drouin made it 3-0 with his seventh goal at 12:36 of the third after a great individual effort by Jeff Petry along the boards to get him the puck. It was Drouin's first three-point game of the season.
  
MacKinnon ruined Price's shutout bid two minutes later with a shot from the point before Gallagher scored his 17th into an empty net.
  
Compher cut it to 4-2 with 12 seconds remaining.
  
NOTES: Colorado's longest franchise winning streak was 12 games, in 1999. ... Deslauriers' previous high was six goals in 70 games with Buffalo in 2015-16.
  
UP NEXT
  
Avalanche: Thursday night at St. Louis.
  
Canadiens: Home against Carolina on Thursday night.
  
 

  • One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-23 05:30:16 GMT

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

  • Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:08 AM EST2018-01-23 14:08:25 GMT

    A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.  

  • Man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-01-23 22:03:22 GMT

    A man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night has been identified.  Police said officers were dispatched to a call in the 2600 block of E. 9th St. for a "domestic fight involving weapons." 

