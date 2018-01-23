Airfares at Colorado Springs Airport fall to 20-year low

Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s. Prices are down more than 20 percent from one year ago and are now extremely competitive with Denver International Airport, according to industry analysis of airfares nationwide.

"It seems that the airport has got new life into it," said airport spokesperson Sydney Kozel. "There's a little bit more hustle and bustle."

Passenger traffic is up 30 percent at the Springs airport, Kozel said, attributable by and large to additional flights from Frontier and American Airlines. "We just had American Airlines bring in their new flight to Chicago this past summer and Frontier has also expanded upon their nonstop flights this past summer," Kozel said. The increased number of carriers and flights is creating natural competition between airlines and between the Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport, "which is, in turn, bringing down those airfares," Kozel said.

Colorado Springs city leaders say the Springs airport is naturally a more attractive option than DIA for people across southern Colorado due to decreased travel time, fuel savings, cheaper parking, and proximity to amenities and attractions. "When people get here, they realize they're just that much closer to the hotels, that mush closer to downtown, and literally the fun starts faster when you can fly in and out of Colorado Springs," said Doug Price, President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau. "I don't know of anybody who says they would rather drive and fly out of Denver if they can fly out of Colorado Springs."

In a statement, Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers said, "The decreasing average fair at COS reflects the fact that there is now competition to several major destinations. This is good news for our local citizens. The fact that our fares are $42 higher than Denver is also great news. Much cheaper parking, the cost of gas and the reduced stress makes flying from the Springs much more desirable than flying from Denver."

Lisa Kelly, awaiting a flight to Las Vegas at The Bristol Taproom inside the COS terminal, said the hour-long drive from her home in Centennial to Colorado Springs was a better option than the 30-minute drive to DIA, in part, due to the low airfare. "The flight was $113 round-trip for both of us," Kelly said. The ease and speed of access also made the Springs airport preferable to Denver for this particular trip. "We pull up, a guy picks us up, grabs our bag, puts it in his truck, takes us to the front door, check in, it's easy."