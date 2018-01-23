Body found near Fountain Creek in Pueblo

Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
A person jogging found a woman's body around 5:30 p.m. near the E. 8th Street bridge.
Police have not released the woman's identity, nor have they said how the person died.
Officers said it is early in the investigation.
News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will update this story when we know more information.
Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo.
Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo.
A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.
A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.
A man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night has been identified. Police said officers were dispatched to a call in the 2600 block of E. 9th St. for a "domestic fight involving weapons."
A man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night has been identified. Police said officers were dispatched to a call in the 2600 block of E. 9th St. for a "domestic fight involving weapons."
Police are investigating a fatal auto vs. pedestrian accident near Dartmouth Avenue and Fordham Circle in Pueblo. According to Sgt Howard Jackson of Pueblo Police, a 76-year old man moved his car out of the driveway so his wife could get her car out of the garage.
Police are investigating a fatal auto vs. pedestrian accident near Dartmouth Avenue and Fordham Circle in Pueblo. According to Sgt Howard Jackson of Pueblo Police, a 76-year old man moved his car out of the driveway so his wife could get her car out of the garage.