Body found near Fountain Creek in Pueblo

Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.

A person jogging found a woman's body around 5:30 p.m. near the E. 8th Street bridge.

Police have not released the woman's identity, nor have they said how the person died.

Officers said it is early in the investigation.

