Ski free day at Monarch Mountain raises $7,900, collects food for charity

Posted: Updated:
MONARCH MOUNTAIN -

(Courtesy: Monarch Mountain)

Monarch Mountain is calling its Ski Free day a "great success" after it gave away more than 2,500 lift tickets to raise money and donate food to local charities.

Monarch said it raised $7,900 for the Salida Boys and Girls Club and collected a "very substantial" amount of food, which will go to the Salida Grainery.

The ski area said it still has another truck load of food that still needs to be delivered.

Monarch offered skiers and snowboarders free lift tickets in exchange for a canned food donation or a cash donation. The lift tickets given out were good for use on Monday or during any other day during the 2017-18 ski season.

