KOAA Athlete of the Week: Megan Engesser, CSCS Basketball

Our KOAA News5 Athlete of the Week is Megan Engesser of Colorado Springs Christian School.

Engesser is averaging 22 points a game for the Lions, off to an 11-2 start to the 3A Girls Basketball season.

Basketball is in her blood as her dad Mark is her head coach and she grew up playing basketball alongside her two older brothers, who were also coached by Mark at CSCS.

Engesser was part of the team that made it to the 3A State Championship game last year, ultimately losing to Lamar. She said she thinks about it everyday.

"Just what I could have done differently, what I could have done better," Engesser said. "Definitely stays in your mind."