Five hurt in serious crash near Rush

Colorado State Patrol said five people were rushed to the hospital after one-vehicle rollover crash at Rush Road and Trogilo Road near Rush Tuesday night.
Troopers said a woman who was driving was airlifted from the scene in critical condition, and a boy was also airlifted with serious injuries. Troopers told News 5 one person was ejected.
Three other juveniles were taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Authorities said they are investigating if those involved were a family.
Troopers said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the intersection of Rush Road and Trogilo Road is still shut down.
Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo.
A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.
A man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night has been identified. Police said officers were dispatched to a call in the 2600 block of E. 9th St. for a "domestic fight involving weapons."
Police are investigating a fatal auto vs. pedestrian accident near Dartmouth Avenue and Fordham Circle in Pueblo. According to Sgt Howard Jackson of Pueblo Police, a 76-year old man moved his car out of the driveway so his wife could get her car out of the garage.
