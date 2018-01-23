Quantcast

Five hurt in serious crash near Rush

EL PASO COUNTY -

Colorado State Patrol said five people were rushed to the hospital after one-vehicle rollover crash at Rush Road and Trogilo Road near Rush Tuesday night.

Troopers said a woman who was driving was airlifted from the scene in critical condition, and a boy was also airlifted with serious injuries. Troopers told News 5 one person was ejected.

Three other juveniles were taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Authorities said they are investigating if those involved were a family.

Troopers said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the intersection of Rush Road and Trogilo Road is still shut down.

