Reports of child abuse on the rise in El Paso County

COLORADO -

The fight against child abuse in El Paso County starts with a phone call.

People call in suspected cases of child abuse and neglect to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline located inside the office of El Paso County Department of Human Services.

The call is then processed as a referral, or report.

Lately, those numbers have been on the rise.

From 2014 to 2017, those calls have increased more than 2,000 cases.



"Our population is growing and so that may in some regards contribute to this," said Julie Krow, executive director for El Paso County Department of Human Services.

Even though it may seem like an alarming trend, the silver lining for caseworkers is that the spike in calls means people are actually using these resources and they view their added workload as proof that the hotline is working.

"The most important thing is people are calling," said Krystal Grint, Manager of Child Protection, "and we shouldn't necessarily think it's only negative that, you know, we've seen an increase but also how we've reached out to individuals who are able to make those reports."

If a report meet the criteria, it'll get upgraded to an assessment, prompting a caseworker to meet with the family involved.

Beyond sixty days of involvement, DHS opens a case.

But it all starts with that critical call.

"There might be additional information that we have that might show a pattern that you might not know," said Grint, "and then with that pattern shows that bigger picture of maybe it's time we get involved."

Caseworkers say even just a slight suspicion should be enough to prompt someone to pick up the phone.

"It's better to be safe than sorry and go ahead and report," added Krow. "Your call can make the difference in the life of a child."

If you would like to call in a suspected case of child abuse, that hotline number is 1-844-CO-4-KIDS.

