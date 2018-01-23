Heisman winner Mayfield's Senior Bowl arrival delayed

Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield's arrival at the Senior Bowl has been delayed.



Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage said Monday the quarterback went home to Austin, Texas for a "personal family matter".



Mayfield was scheduled to arrive in Mobile Sunday afternoon. Savage says he's expected to make it to town in time for Tuesday's North practice to begin the weeklong audition for NFL teams.



Mayfield is set to become the first Heisman winner to play in the game since Tim Tebow in 2007. He'll play for the North team coached by Vace Joseph and the Denver Broncos staff.



He led the Sooners into the College Football Playoffs and also won the Maxwell, O'Brien, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and AP Player of the Year awards.

