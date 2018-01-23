Bus riders voice opposition to fare increase

There was a packed room in the basement of City Hall Tuesday afternoon as Mountain Metro Transit officials explained their upcoming service changes for 2018. The most talked about change was a proposal to eliminate free fixed route rides for people with disabilities. Many of the riders who took part in the meeting disagreed with the change, some saying the $0.85 minimum fare is too much to ask of people living on fixed incomes.

"We cannot afford the 85 cents, he cannot afford the 85 cents, and then me the full amount," one mother said.

Others in the room said they believe the new bus fare will limit their mobility.

The fixed route rides are, "one of the very few things in Colorado Springs that I can use with some degree of independence and spontaneity," another rider said. "You charge me that $0.85 a way and that independence and spontaneity is completely gone."

As News 5 first reported Monday, Metro offered the free rides to its customers with a qualifying disability as a means to relieve demand on the more popular Mobility service. Marcia Wick, who is blind, criticized the Metro officials for not having empathy for the disabled.

"You're not walking in our shoes, you don't understand. Every time you change these policies and procedures and these rules and the schedules and the fares and the routes, you are manipulating us, you're jerking us around."

At least one rider said the fare increase isn't that big of an expense when viewed in context. Rider Scott Gadberry said bluntly, "if I don't smoke a joint or drink a beer maybe a couple times a week, boy that's a lot of 85 cents."

His unexpected analogy drew laughter from the crowd. Gadberry went on to break down the costs more precisely.

"If a joint's 5 bucks and a beer is $2.75 or $4, you know I like to go to the Bristol, I like him, but 6 bucks a beer boy that's a lot of bus rides. So, if we look at it in context, it's not that bad," Gadberry said.

Transit Director Craig Blewitt told News 5 the purpose for charging a minimum fare is to have a more equitable bus system. Around 2,800 people last year qualified for Metro Mobility, and thus the free rides on fixed route buses. Some voluntarily pay to ride the fixed route buses creating the inequity.

Metro would begin collecting the minimum fares September 30. The transit system is also expanding it's weekend service, adding a handful of new routes on Saturdays and Sundays starting in April.

A third and final public meeting will be held Wednesday evening at the Southeast Family YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Dr next door to Sierra High School. The public comment period on these service changes will end Friday.