Warriors, Wolves, Wizards each get 2 NBA All-Star reserves

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
NEW YORK (AP) -

Stephen Curry will be able to stock his All-Star roster with plenty of Golden State teammates.
  
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were chosen as reserves Tuesday, giving the defending NBA champions a record-tying four All-Stars for the second straight year.
  
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards also had two reserves selected, and they will go into the pool of players that Curry and fellow captain LeBron James can draft to comprise the teams for the Feb. 18 game in Los Angeles. Their rosters will be unveiled Thursday.
  
Minnesota's Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns were chosen from the Western Conference along with Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge and Portland's Damian Lillard.
  
Besides Washington's John Wall and Bradley Beal, the rest of the Eastern Conference reserves were Boston's Al Horford, Cleveland's Kevin Love, New York's Kristaps Porzingis, Toronto's Kyle Lowry and Indiana's Victor Oladipo.

