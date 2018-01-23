Las Animas homicide suspect is suspected of killing his mother

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the man wanted in connection to the murder of a 62-year-old Las Animas woman was the victim's son.
U.S. Marshals arrested 44-year-old Robert Russell Inlow, around 3:30 p.m. in Peoria, Ill Tuesday on suspicion of first degree murder. Authorities said he was arrested without incident.
Authorities said he killed 62-year-old Cheryl Gray, who was found after deputies went to her home in the 600 block of St. Vrain Street in Las Animas for a welfare check Monday evening.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said authorities will seek the extradition back to the State of Colorado where he will is expected to be facing charges.
The CBI is assisting Bent County deputies with the investigation. Anyone with information about Gray's murder is urged to call the Bent County Sheriff's Office at 719-456-1363.
Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo.
A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.
A man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night has been identified. Police said officers were dispatched to a call in the 2600 block of E. 9th St. for a "domestic fight involving weapons."
Police are investigating a fatal auto vs. pedestrian accident near Dartmouth Avenue and Fordham Circle in Pueblo. According to Sgt Howard Jackson of Pueblo Police, a 76-year old man moved his car out of the driveway so his wife could get her car out of the garage.
