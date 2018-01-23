Quantcast

Las Animas homicide suspect is suspected of killing his mother

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the man wanted in connection to the murder of a 62-year-old Las Animas woman was the victim's son.

U.S. Marshals arrested 44-year-old Robert Russell Inlow, around 3:30 p.m. in Peoria, Ill Tuesday on suspicion of first degree murder. Authorities said he was arrested without incident.

Authorities said he killed 62-year-old Cheryl Gray, who was found after deputies went to her home in the 600 block of St. Vrain Street in Las Animas for a welfare check Monday evening.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said authorities will seek the extradition back to the State of Colorado where he will is expected to be facing charges.

The CBI is assisting Bent County deputies with the investigation. Anyone with information about Gray's murder is urged to call the Bent County Sheriff's Office at 719-456-1363.

