El Paso County Parks putting voter approved 1A dollars to work

Damaged public land in El Paso County is getting some help thanks to the voter approved 1A ballot question. Voters gave the okay last November for the county to keep $14.5 million of excess tax revenue.

Publicity for 1A focused heavily on 12 million of those dollars going to the I-25 gap widening between Colorado Springs and Denver. The rest is for overdue parks and disaster projects.

One of the first projects moves and rebuilds a major trail damaged over several years by Fountain Creek flooding. “It is an inconvenience. People come down, have to turn around or go through an area at their own risk," said El Paso County Parks, Operations Manager, Brian Bobeck. The work area is just north and east of the Fountain/Fort Carson I-25 interchange.

Erosion from the creek flooding multiple times over several years, has taken out part of the trail. There is a threat of more damage if there is more powerful high water in the future. The plan is to move the trail rather than attempt a repair. "With the extent of the damage in this situation, it's just not possible, Or to shore up the bank and try to leave the trail where it is, it wouldn't be cost effective," said Bobeck.

$25 thousand from the voter approved money is paying for this project. It goes to materials and equipment. To maximize remaining dollars and make them available for other projects, county crews rather than a contractor are doing the work.

Mild January weather is helping move the project along quickly. It should be complete and back open to the public by the end of the month.