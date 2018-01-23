Quantcast

El Paso County Parks putting voter approved 1A dollars to work - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

El Paso County Parks putting voter approved 1A dollars to work

Posted: Updated:
EL PASO COUNTY -

Damaged public land in El Paso County is getting some help thanks to the voter approved 1A ballot question. Voters gave the okay last November for the county to keep $14.5 million of excess tax revenue.

Publicity for 1A focused heavily on 12 million of those dollars going to the I-25 gap widening between Colorado Springs and Denver. The rest is for overdue parks and disaster projects.

One of the first projects moves and rebuilds a major trail damaged over several years by Fountain Creek flooding. “It is an inconvenience. People come down, have to turn around or go through an area at their own risk," said El Paso County Parks, Operations Manager, Brian Bobeck. The work area is just north and east of the Fountain/Fort Carson I-25 interchange.

Erosion from the creek flooding multiple times over several years, has taken out part of the trail. There is a threat of more damage if there is more powerful high water in the future. The plan is to move the trail rather than attempt a repair. "With the extent of the damage in this situation, it's just not possible, Or to shore up the bank and try to leave the trail where it is, it wouldn't be cost effective," said Bobeck.

$25 thousand from the voter approved money is paying for this project. It goes to materials and equipment. To maximize remaining dollars and make them available for other projects, county crews rather than a contractor are doing the work.

Mild January weather is helping move the project along quickly. It should be complete and back open to the public by the end of the month.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-23 05:30:16 GMT

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

  • Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska

    Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:08 AM EST2018-01-23 14:08:25 GMT

    A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.  

    A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.  

  • Man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    Man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting identified

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-01-23 22:03:22 GMT

    A man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night has been identified.  Police said officers were dispatched to a call in the 2600 block of E. 9th St. for a "domestic fight involving weapons." 

    A man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night has been identified.  Police said officers were dispatched to a call in the 2600 block of E. 9th St. for a "domestic fight involving weapons." 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?