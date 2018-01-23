Bill could allow dental hygienist to perform silver diamine flouride

A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature.

It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.

While mostly pediatric dentists use it now, there's been some confusion on whether or not Dental Hygienist are allowed to administer it.

A bill going through the state legislature would give permission to hygienists to perform the procedure, as long as they take a class.

As the law stands, dentists are the only ones who can diagnose a cavity- that would still hold true if this legislation passes.

'As long as a dentist is working closely with their hygienist I am definitely for the bill,' said Dr. Andrew Sperle, a dentist in Colorado Springs.

With SDF being a relatively new procedure, it is mostly used for children and patients who may have neck or mouth cancer.

SDF works as a less painful alternative to getting a filling, the issue is it can stain teeth, turning them black or dark brown.

Which is why you probably won't meet a dentist that would put it on a tooth in the front of your mouth.

Sperle says some of the other benefits to the procedure are that it is much more cost-effective, the procedure running about $100 instead of the $200-$300 a filling can run.