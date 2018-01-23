Colorado bill could prevent HOAs from restricting dog breeds

A bill has been filed to prohibit Homeowner's Associations (HOAs) from banning different dog breeds, which hits close to home for the Colorado State Representative who proposed the bill.

Rep. Paul Rosenthal's (District 9 - Arapahoe and Denver Counties) bill would void any agreement that prohibits the keeping of certain types of dogs based on breed, weight, or size. However the bill says that any regulations such as preventing barking, requirements concerning the number of dogs per household, and the disposal of waste would remain valid.

House Bill HB18-1126 would prevent the Homeowner's Association from discriminating against breeds commonly restricted like Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, Dobermans and more.

Rosenthal says he proposed the bill after losing two of his own dogs because he was unable to rent anywhere due to restrictions on different dog breeds.

He gave up his two German Shepherds, Porter and Shadow, to an ex. He says 15 potential properties considered the dogs an "aggressive breed." The proposed bill aims to keep Colorado families with larger dogs together.

“The state has an interest in this issue because HOAs are discriminating against people for insufficient reason,” Rosenthal said. “HOAs should focus on bad and aggressive behavior, not size or breed of dog.”

Rosenthal was able to find a house to rent with a roommate, where he was fostering dogs at a German Shepherd Rescue, but when he moved to his new home the blows just kept coming.

He was no longer allowed to foster the dogs due to restrictions in his new home. Rosenthal claims with the housing market skyrocketing, shelters have more of the breed in kennels than before. He's concerned more dogs than necessary are ending up homeless or in high-kill shelters.

The bill however would not override cities like Denver which ban certain breeds, nor would it override HOAs which allow no dogs at all.

The measure is co-sponsored by Rep. Davi Williams (District 60 - El Paso County) Click here to read the full text