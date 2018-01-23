U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in connection to Las Animas homicide

UPDATE: The District Attorney in Bent County confirmed to News 5 that U.S. Marshals took Inlow into custody in Peoria, Illinois a little after 4 p.m. central time Tuesday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced agents issued a warrant for a Las Animas man wanted in connection to the homicide of a 62-year-old woman.

Agents are searching for 44-year-old Robert Russell Inlow, who's wanted on suspicion of first degree murder. Agents said he likely knew the victim.

The CBI said Inlow may be driving in a tan 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with the Colorado license plate RBT-102.

The bureau said the woman was found dead by Bent County deputies at her home in the 600 block of St. Vrain Street in Las Animas. Agents have not released the woman's name pending the notification of family members.

The CBI is assisting Bent County deputies with the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bent County Sheriff's Office at 719-456-1363.