U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in connection to Las Animas homicide

UPDATE: The District Attorney in Bent County confirmed to News 5 that U.S. Marshals took Inlow into custody in Peoria, Illinois a little after 4 p.m. central time Tuesday.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced agents issued a warrant for a Las Animas man wanted in connection to the homicide of a 62-year-old woman.
Agents are searching for 44-year-old Robert Russell Inlow, who's wanted on suspicion of first degree murder. Agents said he likely knew the victim.
The CBI said Inlow may be driving in a tan 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with the Colorado license plate RBT-102.
The bureau said the woman was found dead by Bent County deputies at her home in the 600 block of St. Vrain Street in Las Animas. Agents have not released the woman's name pending the notification of family members.
The CBI is assisting Bent County deputies with the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bent County Sheriff's Office at 719-456-1363.
Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo.
Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo.
A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.
A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.
Police are investigating a fatal auto vs. pedestrian accident near Dartmouth Avenue and Fordham Circle in Pueblo. According to Sgt Howard Jackson of Pueblo Police, a 76-year old man moved his car out of the driveway so his wife could get her car out of the garage.
Police are investigating a fatal auto vs. pedestrian accident near Dartmouth Avenue and Fordham Circle in Pueblo. According to Sgt Howard Jackson of Pueblo Police, a 76-year old man moved his car out of the driveway so his wife could get her car out of the garage.
Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $20 to select cities across the U.S from Jan. 29, 2018 to March 7, 2018.
Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $20 to select cities across the U.S from Jan. 29, 2018 to March 7, 2018.