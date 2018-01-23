Brief lockdown at Rampart High School due to gun-shaped lighter

Colorado Springs Police were called to Rampart High School after someone near the bus barn saw a suspicious looking person in the area with what appeared to be a gun near campus.

Security and administration placed the campus on lockdown as an officer made contact with the man.

An officer questioned that person and found that he was carrying a lighter in the shape of a gun, but not, in fact, a gun.

Rampart High School was placed on a brief 10 minute lockdown.