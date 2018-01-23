Quantcast

US airstrikes on command center kill up to 150 Islamic State fig - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

US airstrikes on command center kill up to 150 Islamic State fighters

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. military officials say American airstrikes in Syria on Saturday killed up to 150 Islamic State fighters in a command center in the Middle Euphrates River Valley.
  
The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State says the strikes were near As Shafah, which is north of Abu Kamal in eastern Syria. They targeted an IS headquarters and were assisted by Syrian Democratic Forces who watched the area before the attack.
  
The coalition says there was a heavy concentration of fighters at the site and they appeared to be preparing to move. The large number of fighters killed in the attack underscores U.S. assertions that the Islamic State group continues to be a threat in Syria and hasn't been defeated.
  
The coalition says only IS fighters were killed in the strikes.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-23 05:30:16 GMT

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

  • Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska

    Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:08 AM EST2018-01-23 14:08:25 GMT

    A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.  

    A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.  

  • 76-year old man dies after being run over by his own car

    76-year old man dies after being run over by his own car

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-01-23 23:00:13 GMT

    Police are investigating a fatal auto vs. pedestrian accident near Dartmouth Avenue and Fordham Circle in Pueblo. According to Sgt Howard Jackson of Pueblo Police, a 76-year old man moved his car out of the driveway so his wife could get her car out of the garage. 

    Police are investigating a fatal auto vs. pedestrian accident near Dartmouth Avenue and Fordham Circle in Pueblo. According to Sgt Howard Jackson of Pueblo Police, a 76-year old man moved his car out of the driveway so his wife could get her car out of the garage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?