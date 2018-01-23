Man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting identified

A man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night has been identified.

35-year old Joe Delira-Alires from Pueblo is dead following the officer-involved shooting Monday night near 13th and Craig in Pueblo.

Police said officers were dispatched to a call in the 2600 block of E. 9th St. for a "domestic fight involving weapons." Police said they heard several shots fired in the area when they responded.

Pueblo Police then said they chased the suspect to the area of 13th and Craig, where the suspect ran to an alleyway. The suspect fired several several times at officers during the foot chase before they caught up with him a block later where he was shot and killed by several officers.

A witness told News 5 that she heard over 30 gunshots.

None of the officers were injured in the incident. The officers who were involved in the shooting will be placed on routine paid administrative leave, while other law enforcement agencies investigate.

