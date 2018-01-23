Colorado community colleges to offer 4-year nursing degree

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce.

According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees. CCCS colleges will now offer a four-year BSN degree to address this dilemma.

House Bill 18-1086, "Community Bachelor Science Degree Nursing," introduced Friday in the House of Representatives allows institutions that are part of the state's community and technical colleges to offer a four-year BSN degree.

“This legislation will have a significant positive impact on health outcomes in Colorado,” said Representative Janet Buckner. “It will help ensure that communities across our state have the skilled nursing professionals they need. And the state itself will benefit economically from increased earnings generated by a more highly-trained workforce, not to mention the tuition dollars that we’ll keep in-state.”

Unless action is taken to increase the options for getting a BSN degree, the consequences for Colorado would be extreme, according to a release. Data from the US Department of Labor showed an annual shortage of 490 nurses with BSN degrees starting back in 2014, which is expected to rise to a shortage of 4,500 BSNs by 2024.

CCCS says this could mean that one in every 13 positions requiring this degree would go unfilled. The areas said to be most affected will be Grand Junction, Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

76 percent of two-year nursing program graduates in Colorado either do not transfer anywhere, or transfer out of state to complete their BSN degree, according to CCCS.

“Spending less money to become more qualified seems like a no-brainer – taking on a financial burden isn’t something I want to think about when I’m going to school to learn to care for others, explained Josh Mickelson, also in his second semester of an Associate’s Degree in Nursing at Community College of Aurora. “And the pass rates on nursing board exams (NCLEX) for community college grads are amazing!”