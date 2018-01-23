Smoke visible from US Forest Service prescribed burns

Ongoing slash pile burning along Hwy 78 today. Fire crews taking advantage of the snow to reduce hazardous fuels in the area. Expect smoke for a few days. (US Forest Service)

US Forest Service crews were out taking care of prescribed burns on Tuesday, leading to phone calls from concerned viewers.

As of 2:30 p.m., the burning of slash piles has wrapped up yet smoke could be visible for several hours and even into tomorrow.

The sites are out west of Lake George on Road 271 and Highway 78 west of Pueblo.

Crews will be back in the area for more burns on Wednesday.