76-year old man dies after being run over by his own car

Police are investigating a fatal auto vs. pedestrian accident near Dartmouth Avenue and Fordham Circle in Pueblo.
According to Sgt Howard Jackson of Pueblo Police, a 76-year old man moved his car out of the driveway so his wife could get her car out of the garage. He pulled the car onto Fordham Circle.
This is where police are unsure if he was fully out of the car or just halfway, but they say he didn't set the car back in park, and the car dragged him, running him over possibly two times. Police said he was dead on scene.
The accident happened around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Police are still on scene.
Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo.
A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.
A 15-year-old male student has been taken into custody and will be charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.
In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition. The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado. If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...
