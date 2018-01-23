76-year old man dies after being run over by his own car

Police are investigating a fatal auto vs. pedestrian accident near Dartmouth Avenue and Fordham Circle in Pueblo.

According to Sgt Howard Jackson of Pueblo Police, a 76-year old man moved his car out of the driveway so his wife could get her car out of the garage. He pulled the car onto Fordham Circle.

This is where police are unsure if he was fully out of the car or just halfway, but they say he didn't set the car back in park, and the car dragged him, running him over possibly two times. Police said he was dead on scene.

The accident happened around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police are still on scene.