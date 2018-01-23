Quantcast

Police remove dog from home after injuring another dog in attack

COLORADO SPRINGS -

On the afternoon of Jan 18, a teenager was walking her dog when the dog was attacked by one of two Pit Bulls running loose in the neighborhood.

According to police, the dog was seriously injured during the attack. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region responded to the incident, where they identified the owners of the dogs in the 8200 block of Hardwood Circle.

Police said on Jan 20, a Humane Society officer contacted the dog owner and observed the dog inside their home. The owner was then cited for Unlawful Ownership of A Dangerous Dog, but the owner refused to release the dog to the Humane Society to be impounded pending court proceedings.

Police assistance was requested Monday, where a search warrant from CSPD was obtained to seize the pit bull. Police said the Pit Bull was removed from the home without incident, the dog was taken into custody of the Humane Society unharmed. 

