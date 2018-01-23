Quantcast

Rollover accident blocking lanes on Highway 50 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Rollover accident blocking lanes on Highway 50

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO -

Emergency equipment is on the scene of a rolled over semi-truck accident roughly 22-miles west of Canon City. Authorities are alternating lanes for traffic to get through. Expect delays in the area. There are no injuries.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-23 05:30:16 GMT

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

  • Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska

    Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:08 AM EST2018-01-23 14:08:25 GMT

    A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.  

    A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.  

  • Fellow student kills 2 teens, wounds 17 in Kentucky school shooting

    Fellow student kills 2 teens, wounds 17 in Kentucky school shooting

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 3:49 PM EST2018-01-23 20:49:43 GMT
    Authorities in Paducah, Kentucky report a 15-year-old student shot 19 people on Jan 23rd.Authorities in Paducah, Kentucky report a 15-year-old student shot 19 people on Jan 23rd.

    A 15-year-old male student has been taken into custody and will be charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.
      

    A 15-year-old male student has been taken into custody and will be charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.
      

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?